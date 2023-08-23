MAXWELTON, WV (WVNS) – The Greenbrier County Commission announced a new Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for the county.

Don Havens, who has experience as a firefighter and EMT, as well as a background in communications and business, will be taking over the role effective September 29th, 2023.

Comission President Tammy Tincher told 59News Havens possesses all of the qualities they were looking for to fill the open position.

“We are very excited that his background is exactly what we need for this agency. So we are pleased to have him on board,” said Tincher.

Havens will fill the role vacated by State Delegate Mike Honaker. Deputy Director Paula Brown will continue to serve as interim director until Havens takes over in September.