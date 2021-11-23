Greenbrier County begins local redistricting process

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Voters will soon hear about some changes to voting precincts and candidate districts in Greenbrier County.

The Greenbrier County Commission unanimously approved an order for the county clerk to notify voters of upcoming changes. The county is facing a challenge in redesigning voting precincts to fit the new state lines drawn along Route 219.

12 precincts and at least 3,355 people over the age of 18 were impacted by redistricting at the state level. Finalized maps will be presented before the commission on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.