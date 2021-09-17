Greenbrier County BOE discusses grievance filed by Governor Jim Justice

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Board of Education held a special meeting Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 to discuss legal action by Governor Jim Justice.

Justice filed a level one grievance through the West Virginia Public Employees Grievance Board against the Board of Education for rejecting his application to coach the boy’s basketball team at Greenbrier East High School. He is still the coach of the girl’s basketball team.

A former attorney spoke about his concerns during the public comment portion of the meeting.

“What he’s also telling us taxpayers is that we’re not worth his full time and attention as governor,” said Brentz Thompson. “I think that’s offensive and insulting.”

The Board of Education went into executive session to discuss the matter. After the executive session, they announced they did not make any decisions regarding the grievance.

Jeff Bryant, Superintendent of Greenbrier County Schools, was unable to comment on the legal and personnel issue.

Steve Ruby is a personal attorney for Governor Justice. He released this statement to 59 News about the grievance:

“As Greenbrier East’s principal, vice-principal, and athletic director all recognized, Mr. Justice is by far the most qualified candidate for the boys basketball coaching job there. He’s been a coach at Greenbrier East for more than 20 years, including six years as the head coach of the boys’ team.

His record is 496-173. His reviews have been uniformly exemplary. He has never cut a single player from his teams and has never had a student become academically ineligible.

Students deserve a school system that chooses the most qualified candidate for any job, and the Board of Education has an obligation to act based on qualifications, not arbitrarily. We regret that we’ve been forced to pursue a challenge to the Board, but it’s important to make sure that the system works as intended for the benefit of the students, and we’re confident of a successful outcome.”