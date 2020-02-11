Closings
Greenbrier County Commission approves second amendment resolution

News

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Another West Virginia county is making a statement on its citizens’ second amendment rights.

Greenbrier County approved a second amendment resolution. The resolution is intended to show support for the second amendment from the people living in Greenbrier County.

Commission President, Lowell Rose, said although the resolution is not binding, it lets the West Virginia Legislature know how people feel.

“You want to let people know how you feel before they vote,” Rose said. “Before they come up with a new law or a new code rather than after, saying well, I wish you wouldn’t have done that.’ That doesn’t do any good. You have to let them know how you feel in advance.”

Rose said if a law is passed restricting gun owners’ rights, the county will wait as long as they can to enforce it. But at the end of the day, they have to do what is required by law.

