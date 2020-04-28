Greenbrier County Commission brainstorms allocations for Hero Pay

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Decisions regarding Hero Pay in Greenbrier County are not finalized, but an idea of what to do with the money is falling into place.

County Commissioner Tammy Tincher said the money is supposed to go to those on the frontlines working overtime, but overtime is not an issue in the county. Tincher said they will assess the situation, but they have an idea of how they want to spend this money.

“Personal protective equipment is very essential to all of our first responders, law enforcement, emergency medical services,” Tincher said. “And so, we hope to be able to purchase more for them and provide that.”

Tincher said it is important to have funding for PPE’s in the county. While there are rules to be followed regarding Hero Pay, they plan to be in touch with the state on how they spend it.