Greenbrier County Commissioners approve Business and Inventory tax resolution

News

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Commissioners approved a resolution regarding a Business and Inventory tax.

Commissioners signed a resolution stating they do not support the business and inventory tax. They will be sending the resolution to lawmakers in Charleston.

President of the Commission, Lowell Rose, said the tax could keep businesses out of the Mountain State and keep businesses already in the state from expanding. He said it taxes businesses on their inventory levels and equipment.

“If you keep taxing that, they can’t grow, they don’t have the capital because you’re taking part of that capital in the tax,” Rose said. “New businesses will say, well I can set up in Virginia or I can set up somewhere else where they don’t have the business and inventory tax and not come to our area.”

Rose said he wants to see the area be competitive with everywhere else.

WVNS 59News