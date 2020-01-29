Greenbrier County Commissioners unanimously pass Medical Cannabis Act

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A vote passed by Greenbrier County Commissioners on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 will allow medical marijuana organizations to move their businesses into the county.

President of the Commission, Lowell Rose, said the vote passed unanimously. He agreed this would be a boost for the local community and bring an influx of jobs.

He assured that buildings where these future businesses stay will be highly regulated and have lots of security.

“It is medical marijuana, produced in an enclosed area, and processed,” Rose said. “It’s not going to be recreational and there’s no way it can get down into the public.”

Rose said they have already received interest from a company in Kanawha County who want to make the move to the Greenbrier Valley.