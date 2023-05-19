RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) – The Charleston Area Medical Center group officially took over ownership of the Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in January of 2023.

On Friday, May 19, 2023, the community was invited to an open house and summer barbeque to celebrate the acquisition.

Jeff Goode, Senior Vice President of CAMC, says their goal is to invest in providing the highest level of care for patients in the Greenbrier valley and to restore GVMC’s status as a top level hospital in the state.

“Over the years it’s grown and it’s expanded, but over the past 10 years it’s struggled under out-of-state ownership,” Goode told 59News. “At this point we’re really looking to invest and help the facility grow and make a bigger impact on this community.”

During the celebration, guests were treated to behind-the-scenes looks at the Greenbrier Valley Medical Center’s mobile care unit as well as the EMS WV mobile healthcare simulator.

State Senator Jack Woodrum says CAMC’s investment in the GVMC will make finding top-level healthcare much easier for folks in the Greenbrier valley.

“Instead of having to travel a couple hours to get specific healthcare, it’s now going to be 20 minutes from your house. So having it right here locally, it makes a big difference in what people are willing to do to keep themselves healthy,” Woodrum told 59News.

Healthnet Aeromedical Service also provided guests with a tour of their medical helicopter. Flight Paramedic Matthew Hellems said his job on the helicopter is fast-paced and exciting.

“It’s really cool, actually. I’ve worked on the ground, but getting to do it in the air is just so much better. It’s a fun job to do,” said Hellems.