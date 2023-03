LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Construction on the new wing of the Greenbrier County Courthouse remains unfinished.

Greenbrier County Commission President Tammy Tincher told 59News that supply chain problems continue to delay the final stages of the project.

Construction on the courthouse was expected to be finished by December 2022, but with that date firmly in the rearview there is still no new timetable for when they expect to be finished.