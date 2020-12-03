Greenbrier County COVID-19 Task Force launches mask campaign

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County COVID-19 task force launched a mask messaging campaign across the community. Chairman Stephen Baldwin said this campaign was started to remind people the importance of wearing a face mask during the pandemic.

“To get back to church, to get back to school, to get back to sports, to get back to family gatherings that is wear a mask,” Baldwin said. “So we just want to try and get the word out and make sure folks know that this is certainly something that isn’t going to hurt and studies show it’s actually going to help.”

They are asking businesses and community members to join their campaign and share why it is important to them for people to wear a mask.

“We’d love to hear from people who maybe work in health care or people who’ve had a personal experience themselves, or a family member with COVID saying why it’s really important that we wear a mask,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin wants to remind people that if you see someone not wearing a mask, do not be rude to them. Instead, he said you should explain why it is important to you that they wear a mask.

“Somebody see somebody else not wearing a mask and to call them out and they demand that they need to do it and shame on you,” Baldwin said. “That stuff doesn’t work, that approach just doesn’t work. A gentler approach works, if you see somebody not wearing a mask try a gentle approach and let them know why it’s important to you.”