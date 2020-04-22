Greenbrier County deputies investigate dead birds, disturbing scenes in the woods

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — People discovered some disturbing scenes in Greenbrier County’s wooded areas over the last few weeks. The Greenbrier County Sheriffs Office is now investigating the disturbing activity. We want to warn readers some of this content may be found troubling.

Picture taken by Rickey Woodrum in woods near Lake Sherwood on April 12, 2020

In the past few weeks, pictures surfaced on social media of disturbing scenes near local trails and campsites, causing community concern.

Rickey Woodrum saw it first hand and took pictures.

“I saw dead birds nailed to trees, candles, dolls with pins in their heads,” said Woodrum.

Greenbrier County deputies received reports of scenes near Lake Sherwood and Blue Bend. One is near Lake Sherwood, just off the road, but in a National Forest.

The scene was recently taken down, but the ground is still littered with melted candle wax, what appears to be dried blood on the tree,s and other strange materials.

Woodrum said he stumbled upon one of the other nearby sites on April 12, 2020.

“I was with my family and we were all freaked out,” Woodrum said.

Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan said deputies are working with the WV Division of Natural Resources because the situation could be a matter of animal abuse and littering in a National Forest. Sloan said deputies are following a number of leads and believe they are close to finding the culprits.

“It’s disturbing to people, residents in the area because they’re not sure what type of behavior, or individuals, might be associated with that. So it’s a bit disturbing,” said Sloan.

Woodrum said he respects other’s beliefs, but he is very concerned by the amount of trash left in such a public place.

“To each their own with their beliefs and things, but since it’s in a public area and they left so much stuff, not to mention the animal cruelty aspect of it too, but there was a lot of trash,” Woodrum said.