Greenbrier County educators say online instruction changed the way we look at education

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Teachers across the Mountain State moved their classes to online platforms. Many overcame challenges they never thought they would face.

Vicky Cline, Director of Technology and Assessment for Greenbrier County Schools, said the faculty and staff rose to the challenge and for that, she is grateful.

“You know, everybody has a different level of technology literacy,” Cline said. “So, we’ve all had to learn. We’ve all had to learn from wherever we started, we had to learn how to advance from that.”

That is not the only challenge teachers faced. They came up alternative solutions to help their students who do not have access to the internet, providing them with packets sent in the mail which can be completed at home and sent back.

In fact, Greenbrier County teachers look forward to continuing to develop their online presence.

“We are already making plans and teachers are working on things in order to be able to deliver online instruction in a more proactive way instead of a reactive way,” Cline said. “So, yes, I think this has changed the way that we look at instruction forever.”

Cline said their top priority is taking care of the students. They want to make sure everyone progresses and stays on track with their education.

Although this is a stressful time for everyone, Cline added online resources should be helpful, not add to their stress load.