GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Another school in Greenbrier County closes due to an outbreak of the flu.

Crichton Elementary school closed its doors for Thursday, November 3 and Friday, November 4, 2022, as they deal with a rising number of flu cases among students and staff.

Paula McCoy is the lead school nurse in Greenbrier County. She said they saw as high as a thirty percent exposure for students and staff at the school. As a result, the Board of Health, school board and Superintendent came to decision as a last resort, as they face a shortage of substitute teachers.

“We try not to close unless we do not have adequate staffing, and teaching, it is always a teachable moment, cover your coughs cover your sneezes wash your hands often, don’t touch your face,” said McCoy.

They plan to open back up on Monday, November 7, 2022.