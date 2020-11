FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Emergency Ambulance Service is holding its first Chili Cook Off on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Check in and set up starts at 11 a.m. Right before noon, there will be a meeting for all contestants before being sent off to prep and begin cooking. Judging will take place at 4 p.m.

The cookoff will take place right behind the ambulance station on 3rd Avenue in Fairlea. All money raised will benefit the ambulance service.