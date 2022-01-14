Greenbrier County First Responders fill the boot for Kentucky

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — First Responders in Greenbrier County are filling the boot for a good cause this weekend.

Teams of law enforcement, first responders and members of the Patriots Motorcycle Club were stationed all over the county accepting donations for communities impacted by the devastating tornadoes in Kentucky in December 2021.

Bob Johnson stood on Route 219 all day in Fairlea. He said the community was extremely generous during their first day of donations.

“Instead of a couple dollars, it is a ten, a twenty and even a fifty,” Johnson said. “We have had people roll through here and once they find out what we are doing, they are putting fifties in the bucket. It is great to see that the time of need that we are in now, West Virginia is going to help Kentucky out.”

Johnson said funds will go directly to residents and first responders in Kentucky. If you missed your chance to help fill the boot today, you can find first responders all over Greenbrier County Saturday, January 15, 2022 to help out.