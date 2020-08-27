Greenbrier County flips to red after Republican Party tips scale

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — People in Greenbrier County woke up on the morning of August 27, 2020 to an announcement from the Chairman of the Greenbrier County Republican Party, Ben Anderson.

“Four years ago, the gap between Democrats and Republicans was over 4,000 with a majority for the Democrat Party,” Anderson said. “Republicans flipped the county red. We are in the majority for the first time in recorded history at least to my knowledge.”

Anderson said Republicans are in the majority by just 28 registered voters.

“I think it’s important because for so long in Greenbrier County, a lot of people that if you were not a registered democrat, you could not even get a job in this county,” Anderson said. “That was the mentality for so long now. And now it kind of feels like the shackles have been broken and people can speak out about why they’re conservative.”

Greenbrier County Clerk, Robin Loudermilk, tipped the scale as she registered as a member of the Republican Party. After watching several members of her community come to the courthouse to change their parties, she knew it was time to change as well.

“I feel good. I feel something’s been lifted because this is something I’ve been thinking about for the last couple of years,” Loudermilk said. “I just felt I needed to go ahead and do it because it’s what my heart’s telling me to do and I feel really good about it.”

Douglas McKinney is the President of the Greenbrier County Republican Club. He said the county is the 23rd in the Mountain State to hold a Republican majority.

“It’s a fantastic feeling,” McKinney said. “It’s great to not feel like you’re in the back row anymore.”

Ben Anderson said this is something he has worked hard for as chairman of the Greenbrier County Republican Party. He added these are strides members of the community never thought would happen in their lifetime.