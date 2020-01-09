Greenbrier County gets FEMA approval

MAXWELTON, WV (WVNS) –Those affected by the 2016 floods in Greenbrier County can finally get relief. More than three years later, residents are getting good news.

Once faced with a wall of water, Greenbrier County is now presented with more than $4 billion from FEMA.

Deputy Director of Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Paula Brown, said with this budget, homes affected by the floods will be rebuilt, elevated, or bought out.

“All of these people just want somewhere out of the flood plane because they’re just afraid of the water,” Brown said. “When it rains, they’re petrified. They’ll call me and say ‘I need to know for my house, do I need to leave?’ That’s how scared they are.”

Flood damaged homes and properties that are purchased using FEMA funds will be demolished. Regulations state nothing can be built on that land in the future.

“We don’t want them to build back there again because they’re just going to have their homes destroyed,” Brown said. “It’s in public safety overall to keep those areas free and clear for streams to flow and you won’t have repetitive losses of houses and possibly people and lives.”

If your house is in the flood way, FEMA is your only option to get help. The RISE program is meant to help people whose homes are not in danger of flooding at all.

“FEMA is more interested in the floodplain future risk and that’s why their programs are elevation, reconstruction at a higher level, or just a buy out and remove those houses,” Brown said.

In order to be eligible for FEMA, your home cannot have already been cleared from the property.

To find out if your eligible for assistance, can call the Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management office.