Greenbrier County Health Department distributed more than 500 COVID-19 vaccines

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Vicki Brady and her husband could not help but jump on the opportunity to get vaccinated.

“I’m just excited to get this vaccine. We’ve waited and we didn’t think we were going to get it this soon. So, it’s exciting,” Brady said.

They were at the Greenbrier County Health Department’s Regional Community COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. People lined up at the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea to make their appointments. The vaccines were for people 70 and older.

Nikki Dolan is the Director of Nursing for the health department.

“Of course they are more at risk. They have more commodities than most,” Dolan said.

Once they pulled into the fairground, they were given a number, which represents the number vaccine they are getting. Then, they stayed in their car, turned the dial to 106.9 and waited until their number was called. When their number was called, they could head in and get their vaccine.

Donald Keech said the vaccine did not hurt.

“It’s okay so far. I don’t feel any problems,” Keech said.

Dolan said people drove from as far as Braxton County to get the vaccine.

“It’s very exciting to see that we are getting a lot of shots in arms with no reactions,” Dolan explained.

Most people at the clinic, like Vicki Brady, were just excited to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“I was so happy to learn that we could get it today that I did a little happy dance last night,” Brady said.

Because of the great turnout, the health department plans on continuing these clinics. Another one is set for next week at the fairgrounds. They are not sure on the time yet, and they do not know how many doses of the vaccine they will be able to give out; however, it will be regional again. It will also be by appointment only.

Bridgett Morrison is the Greenbrier County Health Officer.

“A lot changes on a regular basis with the state, based upon the shipments that the state gets. So, at this point we are planning on one next week 70 and above, but again it just depends on if there are changes between now and next week,” said Morrison.

For now, they assume they will serve the same population they did on Thursday. The governor could expand the age group before then. Morrison suggested if you are in the current eligible age group, call your local health department and get on the wait list.