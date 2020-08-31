Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management officials give tips on flood safety

MAXWELTON, WV (WVNS) — The office of Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management wants to remind community members to “turn around, don’t drown.”

Director of Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Mike Honaker, said there are some areas in the county that are prone to standing water. He said six inches of water is enough to deter a vehicle.

Honaker told 59News the best thing to do is stay in your vehicle and turn around.

“That same water that’s standing in the roadway is also loosening the soil around the roadway which presents a hazard with not only trees falling, but utility poles that contain electricity,” Honaker said. “So, those electrical lines could end up in that water as well. So, it’s not only not safe to drive through that water, it’s not safe to encounter that water.”

He said large vehicles can give the driver a false sense of security when it comes to standing water in the roadway. No matter how large your car is, you should not drive through the water.