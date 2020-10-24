Greenbrier County leaders build COVID-19 Resource Guide

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — As rates of suicide, overdose, and domestic violence calls increase locally, local leaders created a COVID-19 resource guide.

According to State Senator Stephen Baldwin, Seneca Health saw the crisis call volume increase 140 percent. He said the COVID-19 pandemic is contributing to this increase. This led Baldwin and other local leaders to make a COVID-19 Resource Guide.

“Unfortunately, this is a real thing and it’s bad locally and it’s bad across the state,” Baldwin said. “The data shows that locally. The data shows that statewide. But, the good news is that there are resources to help. If you know someone going through something, please let them know the resources available and just check in on your neighbors.”

Download a PDF version of the COVID-19 Resource Guide here.