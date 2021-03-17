Greenbrier County man arrested after drugs found in backpack, trying to run from deputies

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NoNewTaxesWV.com

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County man is behind bars after he tried to run away from deputies while having drugs.

Two deputies pulled over Chet Gunder, 45, of Rainelle, at the intersection of U.S. 60 and the James River Kanawha Turnpike in Rainelle on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 2 a.m.

Deputies said he pulled into an apartment parking lot, got out of his car and tried to run with a backpack on. Once they were able to stop him, deputies found guns, drugs and a digital scale inside the backpack.

Gunder is in jail on one count of Fleeing on Foot and charged with five counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News