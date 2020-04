RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — A man in Greenbrier County was arrested on Friday, April 3, 2020 for soliciting a minor.

Mike Ramsey was arrested for using a social media platform to solicit someone he believed was a 14-year-old boy. The investigation done by the Internet Crimes Against Children revealed Ramsey messaged the boy with the intention of performing sexual acts.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department and State Police in Rainelle assisted in the investigation.

Ramsey is out on bond.