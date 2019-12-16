Breaking News
Bluefield Police investigating armed robbery
Greenbrier County man in jail following domestic incident

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County man is in jail after getting into a fight with a woman and running from police.

The incident happened on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Rainelle. Officers received a call that Billy Lee Erksine got into a fight with a woman. According to court documents, the woman told police Erksine put his hands around her throat multiple times and threatened to kill her. She also told police Erksine would not let her leave.

After officers put Erksine in handcuffs, he kicked down the police cruiser window and ran away. Officers were able to find him a few hours later and arrested him; however, Erksine lost the handcuffs.

Erksine was charged with strangulation, assault, domestic battery, and fleeing from officer. He is also charged with petit larceny and destruction of property for losing the handcuffs and kicking down the police cruiser window.

Erksine is in the Southern Regional Jail on a $7,500 bond.

