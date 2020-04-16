Greenbrier County officials hold briefing on COVID-19 response

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — From the health department to the 911 center, everyone is working tirelessly to battle COVID-19.

On the morning of April 16, 2020, Greenbrier County Commission President Lowell Rose held a briefing at the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center. The objective of the meeting was for organizations around the county to give updates as their response to COVID-19.

“Folks are sitting at home, they’re not working, wondering what’s going on,” Rose said. “Of course the local news, like you guys, are out and about and they pick up things like that, but they don’t know what the county government’s doing and what’s happening. They really don’t realize what the commission’s part in this is.”

Updates from the health department included touching on the four positive cases in the county, 3D printing N95 face masks, and social distancing. Dr. Bridgett Morrison, a health officer at the Greenbrier County Health Department, said social distancing is helping fight against COVID-19.

“We were predicted by this point to have approximately 500 deaths in the State of West Virginia,” Dr. Morrison said. “When I say by this point I mean somewhere between now and the first of May. So it’s working. We’ve had 12 deaths, which is still awful.”

Dr. Morrison said we are at a point where not everyone in the state needs to be tested for COVID-19.

“In a perfect world, we’d test everybody, we’d know, but at this point, with limited resources, we have to be diligent about that with the state lab,” Dr. Morrison said. “If you have an illness, if you feel like you’re sick, you need to stay home and do the social distancing like we’ve been talking about.”

Greenbrier County Homeland Security director, Mike Honaker, said the 911 Center remains functional 24/7. He added they saw an increase in non-emergent calls of people wanting information and having questions.

Honaker said everyone at the GCHS office has been working hard to dispel rumors. He also said people have been calling to let officials know when people are leaving their homes. As of now, there is a stay-at-home order in place for the state of West Virginia, but people can still leave their homes for essential travel only.

Starting on April 16, 2020, Greenbrier County Homeland Security will receive all personal protective equipment for the county.

One concern everyone shared was the response to local business in the Greenbrier Valley. This was addressed by Kara Dense, Executive Director for the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Dense said shops are starting websites to be able to sell their products while keeping their doors closed. Employees at the Visitors Center are encouraging everyone to support businesses in the area by shopping locally. They started a #MissMyGBV campaign to promote local business. People can visit their website to see which restaurants and stores are open.

Members of the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation said they are focusing on economic stability during this time by supporting local businesses. There is a virtual shopping mall and food court people can check out here.