Greenbrier County officials to hold briefing on preparedness for spread of infectious diseases

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– Officials in Greenbrier County will hold a meeting for the public to answer questions about how the county is preparing for the potential spread of coronavirus and other diseases.

Greenbrier County Commissioner & Board of Health President Lowell Rose, Greenbrier County 911 Director Mike Honaker, Greenbrier County Health Officer Dr. Morrison, and health care providers will be in attendance to talk about Greenbrier County’s plan for disease prevention and coordination.

“The public needs to be aware of the planning taking place on the local level. We want to educate people so that they know Greenbrier County and West Virginia have a preparedness plan for incidences such as pandemic’s and other emergencies that may occur,” Rose stated.

The briefing will be held on March 11, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Alumni Center.

