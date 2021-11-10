Greenbrier County organizations collect winter coats for the homeless

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Two local organizations in Greenbrier County are looking to keep people warm this winter.

The Greenbrier County Health Department and God’s Way Home in Rainelle are collecting winter clothing for the homeless in the county and will be accepting donations until December 12th.

They are looking for new or used coats, blankets, scarves, hats and socks. Jo Chestnut with the Greenbrier County Health Department said she understands the struggle the homeless in the area deal with during the winter.

“I was homeless at one point, and I remember how cold I got and sometimes people aren’t willing to help. That makes it a lot harder, so I’m happy to be in position to where I can change things for people,” Chestnut said.

You can bring donations to either location over the next month.