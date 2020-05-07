Greenbrier County Schools announce graduation plans

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) –Greenbrier County Schools announced they will honor seniors at the end of this month on their original graduation dates.

Modified graduation ceremonies will be held at the state fairgrounds in Fairlea. Seniors at Greenbrier West will have their ceremony Friday, May 29, 2020. Seniors at Greenbrier East will have their ceremony Saturday, May 30, 2020.

The Board of Education collaborated with the Greenbrier County Health Department to make sure the ceremonies meet current health and social distancing guidelines.

Two vehicles per student will be admitted to the ceremony for the graduation processional. Students will be able to give speeches in-person, and walk across the stage to be recognized before stepping off stage for a graduation picture.

Both schools plan to invite the class of 2020 to a special ceremony at their respective schools when it is safe for large groups to assemblies. A news release from Greenbrier County Schools said high school principals are working to provide graduates an opportunity for a class processional, group photo, and time together with their classmates.