Greenbrier County Schools continue to provide for students during closures

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — While schools are still closed due to COVID-19 concerns, Greenbrier County administrators are providing meals to their students. They are partnering with the Greater Greenbrier Long-Term Recovery Committee and the West Virginia National Guard.

Greenbrier County students can request a meal by 2 p.m. the day before by submitting an online form. Those without internet connection can call 304-968-9519 and leave a message.

Meals can be picked up Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. from several locations around the county.

Locations include all 13 schools, Alvon UMC, Williamsburg Community Center, Renick Fire Hall, or the MARVEL Center. Delivery is also available to those who need it.