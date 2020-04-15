Greenbrier County Schools donate fresh produce to The Hub

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Schools made a food donation to The Hub in Lewisburg.

After partnering with Compass Food Groups to help feed students in the county, Greenbrier County Schools found themselves with extra produce. The Hub manager, Devin Preston, said he received a phone call asking if they could use the produce to help with their feeding program.

“There are a lot of families out there that are really hurting,” Preston said. “A lot of parents who’ve gotten laid off. Kids are home from school and a lot of kids use school as a main source for food. Lunches there are a big deal and so we’re trying to fill that gap.”

While a lot of the produce will be used in the hot meals The Hub serves, some was able to be packaged and sent home with families. Visit their Facebook page to see what they are serving every day. To order, call them at 304-647-4994 before 12 p.m. or send them a Facebook message.