Greenbrier County Schools offer vaccine clinic to middle school students

FILE PHOTO: Vials of Pfizer’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– Greenbrier County Schools is partnering with Rainelle Medical Center School-Based Health Centers and the Greeenbrier County Health Department to offer Pfizer vaccines to all students aged 12-years-old and older who have parental consent.

The vaccine clinics are planned for Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School and Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Western Greenbrier Middle School. The second dose will be given in early June and students will be given an appointment time to receive that dose.

If you would like your child to receive the vaccine during the school clinics, you are asked to complete, sign and return the form sent home from the school by Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 4 p.m.

Vaccines will be given at school during the school day and students that receive the vaccine will be monitored by medical professionals for at least 15 minutes before being allowed to leave.

Link to EGMS consent form: http://ow.ly/gYXT50EHnMz

Link to WGMS consent forms:https://drive.google.com/…/1VAqZY5MRQJ5B…