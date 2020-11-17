Greenbrier County Schools to learn remotely on Nov. 19 and 20

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Administrators with Greenbrier County Schools (GCS) announced through a Facebook post that all GCS students would learn remotely on both Thursday, Nov 19 and Friday, Nov 20.

The decision was made due to increased COVID-19 infection rates and staff shortages. Staff are to report to work Wednesday and work remotely on Thursday and Friday.

Staff is to return from the Thanksgiving holiday and will report back to work Nov. 30. Students will be welcomed back to school on Thursday, Dec. 3.