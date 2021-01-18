Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department enters contract with Town of Rainelle

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — For months, one local town in Greenbrier County experienced a lack in law enforcement. Now, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is stepping in to help.

For the last few months, deputies and state troopers responded to calls in the Town of Rainelle.

Sheriff Bruce Sloan said they entered a contract with the town. This contract started on Jan. 8, 2021, and provides the area with 30 hours of coverage per week.

“Fortunately, when we’re doing that, our officers who are working Rainelle will be totally devoted to Rainelle,” Sloan said. “Will be patrolling the city limits, and responding to police service calls, and they’ll have an officer there during that shift.”

Sloan said while the coverage is not 24/7, this contract is meant to help people feel more protected. He added this is a temporary solution until the Town of Rainelle hires a Police Chief and officers.

Sloan said the contract is up after February, but it is likely to be renewed.