Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department looking for man who escaped home confinement

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a man who escaped from home confinement.

41-year-old James Matthew Arbaugh was under home confinement after being arrested on charges of Delivery of a controlled substance. Deputies say he removed his home confinement bracelet in the Bluefield, WV area on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Arbaugh stands 5 feet 11 inches and weights 190 pounds.

They say he has family in the North Carolina area and may be heading that way.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Greenbrier County Home Confinement office at (304)647-1389, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at (304)647-6634 or the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304)647-4911. Information can also be sent through Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.