Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing juvenile

Ronceverte, WV (WVNS)– The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing juvenile.

Kinley Bowyer

Kinley M. Bowyer was last seen Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 around 10 p.m. at her home in Ronceverte. It is believed that Bowyer may be with 22-year-old Andrew Wolfe of White Sulphur Springs.

Andrew Wolfe

Bowyer and/or Andrew may be travelling in a 2008 grey, Ford Focus, with West Virginia registration 1UH-633. The vehicle also has a pink letter decal located on the rear window on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information on the location of Bowyer is asked to contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at 304-647-6634 or the Greenbrier County 911 Center at 304-647-7911.