WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help locating two missing people for a welfare check.

Shyanna Bittinger and her 3-year old son were last seen May 1, 2022 in the White Sulphur Springs area. Bittinger was last seen driving a white 2005 Dodge Dakota with Cody Graham.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at 304-647-6634 or Greenbrier County 911 Center at 304-647-7911.