LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department welcomed a new deputy to their squad.

Andrew Barnett was sworn in by Judge Robert Richardson on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. In a release from the department, Barnett said he turned his career goal into his reality.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is still hiring. Those interested in a career in law enforcement can contact the Department at 304-647-6634.