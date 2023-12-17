FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County woman is facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop in Fayette County on Friday, December 15, 2023.

According to a press release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies stopped a car in Mount Hope for a minor traffic violation just after 9 p.m.

During the stop, the driver, 28-year-old Katelynn McClung told deputies she had marijuana in the car. After a further search of the car, deputies found five bags of cocaine, weighing scales, and a firearm.

McClung was arrested and now faces the felony charge of Possession With Intent to Deliver a Schedule II Narcotic.

She currently awaits further court proceedings at Southern Regional Jail.