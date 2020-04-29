Greenbrier County woman helps seniors, local farmers

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Jennifer Mason is not your average woman. She has organized many resources for community members in Greenbrier County to utilize during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We started with feeding seniors and we did that for a month and the community spirit that brought together was tremendous,” Mason said. “It let people who hadn’t seen people for a little while know we care about them, we love them, and we want to keep them safe. So, we’re just furthering that goal of keeping people safe, happy, and healthy.”

Mason’s recent venture is called Feeding Seniors, Saving Businesses. She partnered with the Cornerstone IGA in Fairlea to bring groceries to at risk seniors.

On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, she asked members of the community via Facebook if they would bring her used plastic bags.

“I said hey I need some trash bags, your used grocery store bags, because on Friday, we’re going to be delivering produce,” Mason said. “I’m going to pick it up in crates from the local farmers and then I have to divide it into little bags to deliver to seniors who are on the food bank lists.”

Mason is buying extra produce from local farmers in an effort to not only help them during this time, but deliver nutritious food to seniors. After her feeding seniors program blossomed, she felt there was more she could do to bring comfort to local businesses.

Mason will be making around 150 bags of produce.

If you would like to volunteer, you can contact Jennifer Mason at 412-427-8828.