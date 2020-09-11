Greenbrier County women start new non-profit in Ronceverte

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Community Members in one Greenbrier County Community are working hard to revitalize their city.

Two women living in Ronceverte, Heather Masters and Tanya Hazelwood, started a new non-profit organization dedicated to preserving their hometown. It is called Friends of Ronceverte.

They implemented new projects, like the trash bag challenge where community members collected litter around the city.

“We’re working a lot with the city government and we hope to pull more people in and to draw people, not only to move to our city, but to bring in businesses,” Masters said. “We are super excited to see where it goes.”

“It’s my hometown,” Hazelwood said. “It’s where I have a business and I have grandchildren who are growing up here. I want to leave it for them. I want to leave a beautiful place for them to grow up. And hopefully by the time they’re adults, this place is going to be booming again.”

Hazelwood added they have more projects coming up, including one on September 12, 2020 with the Ronceverte Raiders. The team will be doing a boot drive outside of Wild Child Artworks.

