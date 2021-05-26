Greenbrier Dairy products reach shelves at Cornerstone IGA and in local school lunches

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier Dairy started the production of butter and cheese in 2021. In just five short months, the company is on shelves at the Cornerstone IGA in Fairlea and in local school lunches.

Trey Yates is the Founder and CEO of Greenbrier Dairy. He said this expansion is a long time coming.

“This has been a long time coming from 2016 to just production starting in 2021,” Yates said. “We’re really excited with how fast things are going, but we want to get bigger and bigger.”

Yates said they are looking into a bottling line so the company can produce milk.

“Our biggest thing right now is one, pick up more of the school systems with cheese,” Yates said. “We want better and local food for our kids, and then a bottling line to do fluid milk. That would be another product offering we have besides butter and cheese.”

Yates said he supplies cheese curds to Greenbrier County Schools for their students, but wants to expand into more school districts. He added schools can pick the flavors of the cheese curds they want. For example, Yates said Greenbrier Schools picked out the All Natural Cheese curds, but can choose a different flavor next month.

“If they have a warehouse in their county, like Greenbrier County does, we drop off to their warehouse,” Yates said. “We package it per school, so if they have 300 kids in the school, it’s for that school. And then if they don’t have a warehouse, we’ll work out a plan where we can deliver to each individual school in that county.”