Greenbrier East Air Rifle Team honors fallen player

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — After a young girl from Greenbrier County was killed in a hit and run in Pennsylvania, her former Rifle Coach and teammates honored her in the best way they could.

Alissa Jones was a beloved member of the Greenbrier East Community. But she most beloved by her Air Rifle teammates.

Her teammates, Kayla Brewer and Kylie Dauwel, said joining the Air Rifle Team brought joy to Alissa.

“She had an amazing life ahead of her,” Brewer said.

Alissa joined the air rifle team her senior year. But the impact that she left on the rifle team inspired them to Shoot for Alissa, which is what is printed on the back of their sweatshirts.

“They’re actually two different hoodies combined,” Dauwel said. “The hoodie that she always wore shooting, which was the color of this one. And the one that she passed away in, what she was wearing.”

Her teammates said she left a strong impact on their lives. Everything they do, they do for Alissa. They said even though Alissa is not with them in person, they know they carry her spirit with them. Not only at their matches and practices, but every single day.

“It’s like she’s always with us, but she’s not always there,” Brewer said.

The Greenbrier East Air Rifle Team retired Alissas’ gun and locker in memory of her. Her teammates said whenever they get a gun in their hands, they shoot for Alissa.

“I think we all try to think ‘let’s have this shot for Alissa,'” Brewer said. “Let’s shoot our best shot for Alissa.”

The team plans to wear their Shoot For Alissa team sweatshirts at the next match.

