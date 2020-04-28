Greenbrier East and West High Schools to honor Class of 2020

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Both high schools in Greenbrier County are doing something special for the class of 2020.

Greenbrier East and Greenbrier West will hold parades honoring their 2020 seniors. To do so, they must also comply with state and CDC guidelines regarding social distancing.

Seniors participating in the parade are asked not to leave their vehicles. If they want to decorate their cars, they can do so at home.

“I feel like they’ve had so much taken from them this year,” Paula McCoy, Lead School Nurse for Greenbrier County Schools, said. “Their year’s been drastically disrupted. A lot of their plans have changed. They’re not having traditional graduation. The plans for how they are going to graduate are still in progress, but it’s not going to be traditional, we know that.”

The parades start at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020. If you plan on attending the events, McCoy asks everyone to follow social distancing guidelines.