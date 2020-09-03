Greenbrier East fans prepare for different season in the stands

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Football season is right around the corner, but with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, what will games look like for fans?

Sheryl Hulmes is the Athletic Director for Greenbrier East High School. She told 59News since the county is yellow on the County Alert System, only parents will be allowed in the stands for the game on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. She also said concession stands will not be open.

“So, we’re going to allow them to bring in their own drinks because you can’t ask someone to sit for three hours, especially this time of year, without water or soda or something,” Hulmes said. “We just ask no coolers. They can’t bring in coolers, but they can bring in outside drinks.”

Parents attending the game must wear face coverings and practice social distancing. The face coverings must be worn during the entire game.