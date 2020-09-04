Greenbrier East fans to undergo different stadium experience this season

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Parents attending the Greenbrier East football game on Friday, September 4, 2020, will have a slightly different experience than normal.

As of Friday, Greenbrier County is in the yellow on the County Alert System, meaning only parents, players, cheerleaders and the band can be in attendance.

Athletic Director, Sheryl Hulmes, told 59News one of the changes is having the band play in the end zone.

“They will be performing the national anthem and then… at halftime,” Hulmes said. “The stadium’s going to look completely different than it’s ever looked.”

Parents must wear a mask the entire game and practice proper social distancing in the stands.