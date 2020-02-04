Greenbrier East High School puts on health fair

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — In recognition of February being American Heart Month, several Greenbrier East High School students put on a health fair.

Students who are a part of an international career and technical student organization, HOSA, put on a health fair at Greenbrier East High School. HOSA stands for Health Occupations Students of America.

The organization is available to high school students who are interested in pursuing a medical field. HOSA Community Awareness team member, Madison Boswell, said the main focus of the fair was vaping. They even brought a giant blow-up pair of lungs.

“The lung actually explains to you what happens to you if you smoke, vape, juul, or do any of those types of things,” Boswell said.

The lungs were the main attraction at the fair. Students standing inside the lungs got to read about several diseases that are more likely to be present if you vape.

HOSA Community Awareness team member, Jadyn Boothe, said their goal is to stop middle school age kids from starting, and helping high school students get on the path to quitting.

“We try and help them but since they’ve started, they don’t want to stop because they’re so addicted to it,” Boothe said.

HOSA Community Awareness team member, Azjah Woods, agreed. She added that it is a great feeling to know she could be helping someone quit vaping.

“Every time we present to people, some don’t take it as serious as others,” Woods said. “But we always say that at the end of the day, if we can reach just a couple of people then we’ve done our jobs.”