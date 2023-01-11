FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Men’s Soccer AAA state champs are officially getting their bling.

The Greenbrier East Men’s Soccer Team reached its fundraising goal in just a few days, which means all 30 players will receive state championship rings.

Head coach Lucas Lemine told 59News he is thankful to the Greenbrier county community, not just for donating to the rings, but for the support they gave the team all season long.

“We just can’t thank them enough,” Lemine told 59News. “They’ve been there all season and they’ve been excellent, not only donating, but coming out, being at games, and cheering for us. So we can’t thank them enough and they’ve just been excellent all year.”

Lemine said he is still not sure when the team will receive their rings, but he wants to hold a ceremony where the state champs can be recognized by their classmates.