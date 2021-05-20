Greenbrier East student receives prestigious award

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Kendra Goeddert is a senior at Greenbrier East High School. She is one of 161 high school seniors across the country to win the Presidential Scholar Award; an award she was nominated for by the educators who know her best.

“Basically, I was recommended by a school official. You either had to be recommended by a school official or selected by your SAT scores. And after that, there was a long and rigorous application process with many long essays responses and stuff like that,” Goeddert said.

Recipients of this award usually get a paid trip to Washington D.C., but because of the pandemic, the trip was cancelled. The national program recognizes students from all over the country, but Goeddert is one of only three students in West Virginia to receive the award. She said it did not come without hard work.

“It makes me feel ecstatic. I came from a really harsh background so being selected of this really kinda made me realize my worth and realize that my struggles are not what push me back, but what keeps me going forward,” Goeddert explained.

Goeddert said without the support from her school, this would not have been possible.

“All of the faculty has helped me immensely, but in specifics Celia Moore, Stephen Webb, Jeffrey Owens, Barbara Lutz, they have all stood behind me through everything. Especially, Christy Obermeyer. Christy Obermeyer has helped me exponentially in succeeding here at East, and to all of them I am just incredibly grateful,” She explained.

Goeddert received many other awards and scholarships to help pay for her college education. She plans to attend West Virginia Wesleyan College and major in social work.