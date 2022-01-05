Greenbrier Humane Society encourages “Betty White Challenge”

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — One local organization is encouraging the community to give back in honor of Betty White’s 100th birthday.

The Greenbrier Humane Society is taking part in the Betty White Challenge, a social media trend challenging people to donate to their local animal shelter. Mereda Doss is a member of the Board of Directors for the Humane Society. She said Betty White was a lifelong animal activist and donated to animal shelters across the country.

“You do not have to be someone famous to be passionate about animal welfare and caring about the homeless and unprotected animals particularly here in West Virginia,” Doss said.

Doss said donations can be made online on the humane society website or paypal. You can also call the humane society directly to make a donation.