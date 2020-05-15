Greenbrier Resort to reopen ahead of Memorial Day weekend

FILE – This Sept. 15, 2019, file photo shows The Greenbrier resort nestled in the mountains in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Several NFL teams are eyeing the resort owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice as a potential training facility during the coronavirus pandemic. A spokesman for The Greenbrier resort on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 said they’ve been contacted by teams but no one has officially signed on to practice there this year. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — After being closed for two months, due to COVID-19, The Greenbrier Resort is set to reopen. In an announcement on May 15, 2020 is was revealed the iconic “America’s Resort” will open its doors on Friday, May 22.

New safety measures are now in place inside the hotel. These include full-time teams dedicated to sanitizing areas which receive the largest amount of traffic. They will be cleaning door handles, railings, elevator buttons, tables and desks. The housekeeping team is also sanitizing items in the rooms which are used the most often such as remote controls, clocks, light switches and informational guides.

“The health and safety of our valued guests and Team Members is our top priority, and we have taken the advice from local and national health officials on what is best for their safety throughout this entire process,” said Dr. Jill Justice, President, The Greenbrier. “We are confident now that we are ready to open with new procedures in place, and we are excited to bring our guests back to experience the Greenbrier traditions that they love so much.”

Seating in the resort’s restaurants was adjusted to allow for social distancing and reservation times are spread out. There are also additional outdoor dining locations available.

Employees at the resort are receiving temperature screenings. Guests are asked to postpone their trips if they are showing signs of illness or were exposed to individuals with the COVID-19 virus.

The complete news release can be found at the Greenbrier’s website.

