GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier River Trail is a special place to West Virginia. The trail comes in at number 10 on Outside Magazine’s 25 Best Rail Trails!

People from all around the nation come to the trail to hike, bike and camp. The trail goes on for 77 miles from Greenbrier County all the way up to Pocahontas. Executive director of Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Kara Dense, said it is a great asset to the Mountain State.

“It’s absolutely beautiful and it has very little gray to it,” Dense said. “So, it’s really accessible from very young people to much older people that just want to get out and enjoy nature.”

Dense adds the trail is also accessible during the winter months. She said, since the pandemic, more and more people are wanting to enjoy the outdoors. If you are interested in upcoming events at the trail, head over to their website: Greenbrierwv.com